Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 18,636 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,371 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,636 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.14% of WSFS Financial worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 1,032.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 40.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 115,450.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WSFS Financial

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 12,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $715,712.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,924.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on WSFS shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on WSFS Financial from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

WSFS Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

WSFS traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.57. The company had a trading volume of 191,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,684. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.02. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.53.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading

