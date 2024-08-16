Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,121 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.20% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 41.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SMG traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $71.89. 81,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,695. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.29 and a 200 day moving average of $66.54. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $82.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.76.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 41.19% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $74,832.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,173. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

