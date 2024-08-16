Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 315,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 67,621 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.08% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 908,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 435,490 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 497,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 100,626 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,580,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,595,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $556,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,007,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,191,187.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,809,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,925,088. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTEN shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PTEN

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.