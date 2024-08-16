Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,823 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.42% of Ecovyst worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECVT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 6,920.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 298.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 712,292 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,026,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,040,000 after acquiring an additional 178,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecovyst

In related news, insider Paul Whittleston purchased 7,800 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 57,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,023. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Paul Whittleston purchased 7,800 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 57,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,023. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph S. Koscinski bought 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $30,091.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 544,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,252.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ECVT shares. BWS Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECVT traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.90. 1,055,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.79 million. Ecovyst had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Ecovyst Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

