Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,773 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $42,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robbins Farley grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $1,893,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 40,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $371.89. The company had a trading volume of 724,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,112. The stock has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.76. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $375.64.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HCA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,932 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.