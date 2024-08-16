Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.06% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 23.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.28. The stock had a trading volume of 15,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,096. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $38.46.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

EPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

