Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $64.32 Million in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 749,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,319,000. Textron makes up approximately 1.1% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.39% of Textron at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 677.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth $60,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textron Price Performance

TXT traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.81. 792,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $97.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.97.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

