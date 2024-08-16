Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,850 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.11% of CarMax worth $12,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMX. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 3.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 15.4% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the second quarter worth about $1,298,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in CarMax during the second quarter worth about $29,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John M. Stuckey III sold 19,673 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $1,613,382.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 969 shares in the company, valued at $79,467.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,042. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Stock Up 1.3 %

KMX stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.87. 123,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.25. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.