Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $9.82 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,485 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $203.31. 61,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,023. The stock has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.88. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.23 and a twelve month high of $206.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.