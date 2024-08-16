Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $878,000 Stock Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WNC. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Wabash National by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,380,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 553,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 8.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,160,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,745,000 after buying an additional 93,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,428,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Wabash National by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 525,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Wabash National by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 311,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WNC. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Wabash National Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WNC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.64. 44,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,610. The company has a market capitalization of $864.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.56. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.04.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $550.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.77 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 7.69%.

About Wabash National

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.