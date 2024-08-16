Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $6.45 Million Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,221 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the fourth quarter worth about $75,485,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in SouthState by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,208,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,485,000 after purchasing an additional 466,144 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in SouthState by 270.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 353,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,075,000 after purchasing an additional 258,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in SouthState by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 620,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,402,000 after purchasing an additional 149,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in SouthState by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 596,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,376,000 after purchasing an additional 116,313 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SouthState stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.98. 57,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,415. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.33. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $101.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.68.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.
Several analysts have issued reports on SSB shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on SouthState from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SouthState from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on SouthState from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.
