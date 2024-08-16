Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $50.26 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,065,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,661 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial accounts for 0.9% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $50,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 995.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,599,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $182,739,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 66.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,374,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,180 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,981,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,266,000 after purchasing an additional 674,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.89. 5,077,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,184,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.72. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $52.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Synchrony Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

