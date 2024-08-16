Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $32.77 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 517,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,105 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.09% of General Mills worth $32,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $1,171,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in General Mills by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 688,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,021 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 696,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,711,000 after acquiring an additional 96,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.71.

General Mills Stock Down 2.3 %

General Mills stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,911,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,434. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.99. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $74.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

