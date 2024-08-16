Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $2.15 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,342 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 52,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 48,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $56.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,694,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,711. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day moving average of $50.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.69.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

