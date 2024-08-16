Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $13.79 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,193 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.11% of Evergy worth $13,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Evergy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $23,900,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Evergy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $726,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.34. The stock had a trading volume of 121,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.11. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

