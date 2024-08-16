Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.98 Million Position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,588 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.62% of MasterCraft Boat worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 34.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 381,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 97,170 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 183,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 40,302 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 146,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 60,947 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 86,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Insider Activity at MasterCraft Boat

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 175,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $3,671,961.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,865,540 shares in the company, valued at $60,119,029.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 576,524 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,071 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

Shares of MCFT stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.66. The company had a trading volume of 82,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,473. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.63.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

(Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.