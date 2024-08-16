Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.50 Million Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,906 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,708,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,517,554,000 after acquiring an additional 68,484 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,953,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,871,000 after purchasing an additional 727,207 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,770,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,255,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.25.

Lamar Advertising stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $118.62. 25,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,113. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $565.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

