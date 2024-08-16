Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,873 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Thermon Group during the second quarter valued at about $504,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 311.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,415,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Thermon Group by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Thermon Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Thermon Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Insider Activity

In other Thermon Group news, Director John T. Nesser III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark John Roberts sold 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $97,048.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,182. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Nesser III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,910 shares of company stock worth $462,849. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermon Group Stock Performance

Thermon Group stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,008. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Thermon Group’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

