Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stock Holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.16% of Olympic Steel worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 681,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Olympic Steel stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.76. 9,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,515. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.77. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $73.49. The firm has a market cap of $453.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.52.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.25 million during the quarter. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 1.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

