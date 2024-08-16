Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.05% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at $3,871,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at $877,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $817,230,000 after buying an additional 554,806 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 251,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 28,836 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

AXTA stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,941,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,957. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $37.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

