Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,638 shares during the period. KLA comprises 1.2% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in KLA were worth $67,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in KLA by 2.6% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. United Community Bank lifted its position in shares of KLA by 4.0% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in KLA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.29.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $42.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $836.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $440.15 and a 12 month high of $896.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $804.75 and its 200 day moving average is $731.40.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at $74,257,998.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at $74,257,998.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,769 shares of company stock valued at $21,324,890. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

