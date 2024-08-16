Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 89 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.17.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $414.11. 10,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,971. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $448.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $397.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.