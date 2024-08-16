Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,759 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.10% of Encompass Health worth $8,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EHC. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,969,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,384,000 after buying an additional 1,389,275 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,424,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,178,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,399,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,364,000 after purchasing an additional 709,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Encompass Health by 614.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 540,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,637,000 after purchasing an additional 464,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,861.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Trading Down 0.3 %

EHC stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.03. The company had a trading volume of 16,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $94.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.97.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Encompass Health Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.