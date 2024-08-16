Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 32,506 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $19,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,345,000 after acquiring an additional 118,648 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $56,334,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Allison Transmission by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 941,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,743,000 after purchasing an additional 67,332 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Allison Transmission by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 885,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,495,000 after purchasing an additional 112,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,696,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALSN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.60. The company had a trading volume of 410,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,482. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.30.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.