Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,204 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.17% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $1,040,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 101.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 199,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 100,591 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 51.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,843,000 after purchasing an additional 40,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

AOSL traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $37.47. 40,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,621. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -109.62 and a beta of 2.39. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AOSL shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,066.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

See Also

