Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 462,792 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 1,184.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,792 shares during the quarter. Leidos makes up 1.3% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.37% of Leidos worth $73,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,976,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $898,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $155.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.52.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,605.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,934 shares of company stock valued at $429,655. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

