Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 25,564 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,564 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.08% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,492,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,613 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,915,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 824,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 303,038 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 748,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 82,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,415,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,270,000 after acquiring an additional 593,131 shares in the last quarter.

FOLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,168,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 6,100 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $9,168,002.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOLD traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $11.45. 2,324,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865,088. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $14.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.08%. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

