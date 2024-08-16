Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Stock Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the first quarter worth $20,894,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MasterBrand by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,497,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,943,000 after purchasing an additional 707,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,775,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in MasterBrand in the 1st quarter worth about $10,212,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in MasterBrand by 3,100.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 405,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after buying an additional 393,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MBC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.73. The stock had a trading volume of 161,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.06. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.37.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $676.50 million for the quarter. MasterBrand had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 16.75%.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

