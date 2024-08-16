Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,971 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.06% of O-I Glass worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,562,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 66.0% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,808,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,340 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $14,603,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,615,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,358,000 after purchasing an additional 728,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 32.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,644,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,870,000 after buying an additional 641,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 118,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,799. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on O-I Glass from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.89.

In related news, Director John Humphrey acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $169,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,765.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

