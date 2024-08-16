Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 9,313 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.08% of The GEO Group worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,012,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 63,101 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 1,116.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,846,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448,385 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,575,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,021,000 after acquiring an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,161,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $662,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman George C. Zoley acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.33 per share, with a total value of $1,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,900,904 shares in the company, valued at $48,098,146.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $72,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,008.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George C. Zoley bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.33 per share, with a total value of $1,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,900,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,098,146.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

Shares of GEO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.18. 109,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,086. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $607.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.16 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

