Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 5,731 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 688.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 18,215 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2,460.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 33,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEES stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.99. The company had a trading volume of 275,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,416. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.62. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.06 and a 12 month high of $66.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.22.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.55%.

HEES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

