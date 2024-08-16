Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 22,899 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,899 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.19% of OGE Energy worth $13,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 392.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth $35,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

OGE stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.97. The stock had a trading volume of 637,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,099. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $40.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $662.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE has been the subject of several research reports. Argus cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OGE Energy

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.