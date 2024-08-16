Wedbush Weighs in on ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ORIC. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

ORIC stock opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $730.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

