Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for DoubleDown Interactive in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $88.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.87 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 15.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DDI. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie started coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on DoubleDown Interactive from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDI opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $621.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.80. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $15.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,441,000 after buying an additional 96,740 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $514,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 81.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

