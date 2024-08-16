Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for TScan Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

TCRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research began coverage on TScan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

TCRX stock opened at $5.79 on Monday. TScan Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $306.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 653.50%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $90,000. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

