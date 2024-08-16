Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Holdings Cut by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.09% of Watsco worth $16,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.71.

Watsco Stock Down 1.0 %

Watsco stock traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $473.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,185. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.58 and a 12 month high of $520.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

