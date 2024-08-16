Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) PT Lowered to $36.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WMG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $599,000. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $21,132,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 263.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 91,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 89.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,050,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,189,000 after purchasing an additional 497,102 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

