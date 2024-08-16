Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

WBD opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,343 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 28.8% in the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 22,784,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100,000 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.1% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,855,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,165,000 after purchasing an additional 235,192 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $198,916,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,640,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,952 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

