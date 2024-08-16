Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading Down 0.1%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $88.34 and last traded at $88.72. 2,229,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 11,629,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.79.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $162.96 billion, a PE ratio of 96.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

