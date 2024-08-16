Walmart’s (WMT) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $83.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $81.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WMT. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

WMT stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.42. 7,662,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,570,473. Walmart has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

