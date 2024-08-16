W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,366 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 3.8% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,970 shares of company stock worth $4,249,526 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $7.22 on Friday, hitting $870.13. 959,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,099. The firm has a market cap of $385.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $530.56 and a 52 week high of $896.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $847.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $780.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $925.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.50.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

