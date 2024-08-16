Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Short Interest Update

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,200 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the July 15th total of 272,400 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Sabby Management, Llc acquired 74,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $134,978.94. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 592,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,363.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 171,990 shares of company stock valued at $312,408. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Volcon stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of Volcon as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NASDAQ:VLCN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,182. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $61.68. Volcon has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14,598.00.

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter.

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

