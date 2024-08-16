Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.55

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 12 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Voestalpine Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Voestalpine Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.0955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.