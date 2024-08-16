Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Short Interest Update

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the July 15th total of 41,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virax Biolabs Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virax Biolabs Group stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 121,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.87% of Virax Biolabs Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virax Biolabs Group Price Performance

VRAX traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,122. Virax Biolabs Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00.

About Virax Biolabs Group

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

