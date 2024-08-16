Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Short Interest Update

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 966,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 1,045.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,877,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,324 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Viper Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,490,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $423,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,219 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,808,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,505,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,567 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,410,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $246,566,000 after buying an additional 923,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Viper Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Viper Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Viper Energy stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.68. 848,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,450. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average is $37.95. Viper Energy has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $47.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.74.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Viper Energy had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $216.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Viper Energy will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Viper Energy

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.