Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Short Interest Update

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 884,100 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 563,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 395,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 166,442 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

Vigil Neuroscience Trading Down 7.8 %

Vigil Neuroscience stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 272,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,643. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. Vigil Neuroscience has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $9.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Vigil Neuroscience from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.