VIBE (VIBE) Market Capitalization Achieves $314,485.70

VIBE (VIBE) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $314,485.70 and approximately $62.92 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VIBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform’s marketplaces.”

