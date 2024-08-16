Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.0680 on Major Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $16,501.21 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,294.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $337.25 or 0.00588624 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.48 or 0.00114291 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.66 or 0.00261217 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00032373 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00036038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00075041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,049,110 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.