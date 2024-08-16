Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $305.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $273.54.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $266.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.79 and a 200 day moving average of $250.28. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $215.32 and a 12 month high of $287.13.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. The business had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $55,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $55,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total transaction of $88,743.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 726 shares of company stock valued at $196,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.