Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $13.31 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Velas has a total market cap of $13.31 million and approximately $714,902.82 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00034607 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011904 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007702 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,622,588,502 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

